Stitch Fix (SFIX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended July 2024, Stitch Fix (SFIX - Free Report) reported revenue of $319.55 million, down 15% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.12, compared to -$0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $317.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.19, the EPS surprise was +36.84%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Stitch Fix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active clients: 2.51 million compared to the 2.5 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net revenue per active client: $533 compared to the $532.92 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Active Users - Net Adds: -125 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of -131.92 thousand.
Shares of Stitch Fix have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

