DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw DaVita HealthCare (DVA - Free Report) ending at $161.57, denoting a -0.01% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.56%.
Heading into today, shares of the kidney dialysis provider had gained 4.41% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of DaVita HealthCare will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.76, indicating a 3.16% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.22 billion, showing a 3.23% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.99 per share and revenue of $12.8 billion, which would represent changes of +17.95% and +5.43%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DaVita HealthCare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DaVita HealthCare is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, DaVita HealthCare currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.18. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.99.
One should further note that DVA currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.93. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.15 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
