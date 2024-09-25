Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 25, 2024

  • Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (THO - Free Report) jumped 6.1% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.68 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35.
  • Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) shot up 4% on reports that its CEO, Jensen Huang, was done selling its stock for the time being.
  • Shares of Visa Inc. (V - Free Report) slid 5.5% on the Department of Justice suing the company for antitrust violations.
  • Shares of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO - Free Report) gained 7.2% on mining stocks having a great session.

