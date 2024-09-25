ICL Expands in China With New Food Specialty Plant to Drive Innovation

ICL Group Ltd ( ICL Quick Quote ICL - Free Report) announced the opening of a new food specialty plant in China. This facility aims to enhance customer partnerships by developing innovative food products tailored to Chinese consumers' tastes. Located in the bustling Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone in Greater Shanghai, the plant will produce specialty food solutions, including texturants and marinades, focusing on the meat, poultry and seafood sectors.
ICL aims to leverage its new facility to strengthen relationships with existing customers while exploring new business opportunities in China. By offering tailored solutions that enhance taste, texture and stability, it is positioned to deliver high-quality products that support customer success in the competitive Chinese market. This initiative is part of the firm’s broader strategy to drive customer growth through innovation and excellence.
The expansion also enables ICL to engage directly with Chinese consumers, gaining insights into their preferences that will inform the development of new products and solutions. This facility brings ICL closer to the end consumer and reaffirms the company’s long-term commitment to global food security.
To mark the launch, ICL hosted more than 30 key customers from China’s food industry, presenting its portfolio of premium products and their functional benefits. Attendees were also introduced to ICL’s robust R&D capabilities and extensive product application support network.
Yurun Group, one of China’s leading meat producers, expressed enthusiasm for the continued collaboration with ICL, a partnership that began more than 20 years ago. The group emphasized that its expertise in premium food ingredients positions it as a key partner in helping Yurun enhance its brand image as a producer of healthy, high-quality and premium products.
ICL’s shares have lost 29.6% in the past year compared with a 21.3% decline in the
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
ICL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are
IAMGOLD Corporation ( IAG Quick Quote IAG - Free Report) , Eldorado Gold Corporation ( EGO Quick Quote EGO - Free Report) and Carpenter Technology Corporation ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) . IAMGOLD, Eldorado Gold and Carpenter Technology currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IAMGOLD’scurrent-year earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share, indicating a rise of 355.6% from the year-ago level. IAG’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 200%. The stock has surged nearly 152.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current year earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 136.8%. EGO beat the consensus estimate in each trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 430.3%. The company's shares have surged nearly 86.8% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’scurrent-year earnings is pegged at $6.09 per share, indicating a rise of 28.5% from the year-ago level. CRS’ earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The stock has skyrocketed nearly 129.4% in the past year.
ICL Expands in China With New Food Specialty Plant to Drive Innovation
