Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About H. B. Fuller (FUL) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended August 2024, H. B. Fuller (FUL - Free Report) reported revenue of $917.93 million, up 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.13, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $958.61 million, representing a surprise of -4.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how H. B. Fuller performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives: $389.85 million compared to the $400.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Construction Adhesives: $153.15 million compared to the $147.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Engineering Adhesives: $374.92 million compared to the $401.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engineering Adhesives: $73.97 million compared to the $80.94 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Construction Adhesives: $25.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.35 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives: $64.32 million versus $68.67 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of H. B. Fuller have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

