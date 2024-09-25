We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT - Free Report) closed at $7.44, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Riot Platforms, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.18, indicating a 28% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $96.67 million, showing an 86.3% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $377.83 million, which would represent changes of +125% and +34.6%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Riot Platforms, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Riot Platforms, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Riot Platforms, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 107.57. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.3.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.