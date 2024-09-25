We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why the Market Dipped But Silicon Motion (SIMO) Gained Today
In the latest trading session, Silicon Motion (SIMO - Free Report) closed at $57.09, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.
The the stock of chip company has fallen by 8.29% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Silicon Motion in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.84, indicating a 33.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $209.44 million, showing a 21.54% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
SIMO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $817.55 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +51.98% and +27.91%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Silicon Motion. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.96% lower. At present, Silicon Motion boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Silicon Motion is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.5. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.73 of its industry.
We can additionally observe that SIMO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.74. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. SIMO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.21 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.