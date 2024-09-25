Back to top

Micron (MU) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Micron (MU - Free Report) reported $7.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended August 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 93.3%. EPS of $1.18 for the same period compares to -$1.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10, the EPS surprise was +7.27%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Micron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Technology- DRAM: $5.33 billion compared to the $5.26 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +93.3% year over year.
  • Revenue by Technology- Other (primarily NOR): $59 million versus $78 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change.
  • Revenue by Technology- NAND: $2.37 billion versus $2.31 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +96.3% change.
Shares of Micron have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

