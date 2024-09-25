Compared to Estimates, Jefferies (JEF) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended August 2024, Jefferies (
JEF Quick Quote JEF - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.68 billion, up 42.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.75, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion, representing a surprise of -2.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Jefferies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues: $59.01 million compared to the $147.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +481.8% year over year. Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Other investments, inclusive of net interest: $101.90 million versus $108.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Investment return: -$40.14 million compared to the $35.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -226.8% year over year. Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Allocated net interest: -$16.02 million versus -$16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.8% change. Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets: $670.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $583.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.1%. Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets- Equities: $381.43 million compared to the $314.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.3% year over year. Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets- Fixed income: $289.18 million compared to the $268.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year. Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Advisory: $592.46 million compared to the $554.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +76.7% year over year. Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Other investment banking: $23.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $56.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -46.4%. Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking: $949.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $989.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +47.3%. Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Debt underwriting: $183.08 million versus $225.83 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +65.4% change. Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Equity underwriting: $150.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $151.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%. View all Key Company Metrics for Jefferies here>>>
Shares of Jefferies have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
