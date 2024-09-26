Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #24 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Amerant Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been nearly 7% downward over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH - Free Report) is a home-builder that constructs single and multi-family homes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 60 days.

CONMED Corporation (CNMD - Free Report) is a medical technology company that sells surgical devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.

