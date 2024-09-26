See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund K(FKMCX - Free Report) . FKMCX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund that typically features a portfolio filled with stocks of various sizes and styles; it allows for a diversification strategy focusing on companies with market caps between $2 billion and $10 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.72%, management fee of 0.7%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.62%.
T. Rowe Price New Amer Growth I(PNAIX - Free Report) : 0.66% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PNAIX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. PNAIX, with annual returns of 19.1% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
JPMorgan Growth and Income C(VGICX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.44%. Management fee: 0.4%. Five year annual return: 12.3%. VGICX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.