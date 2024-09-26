We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Blackstone Expects Profits From Exiting Deals to be Muted in Q3
For the first time, Blackstone Inc. (BX - Free Report) has provided an intra-quarter realization update related to the third quarter. The alternative asset manager expects profits from deal exits to be muted in the quarter.
Per the firm’s preliminary estimate, revenues from realization activities were in excess of $300 million between July 1 and Sept. 24, 2024.
The above-mentioned figure consists of 85% of realized performance revenues and 15% of realized principal investment income.
The estimated figure is based on closed investment realizations. It does not represent the total quarter’s results, which may differ significantly when accounting for other income sources and possible gains or losses by quarter-end.
In third-quarter 2023, Blackstone generated $337.9 million of realized performance revenues and $55.5 million of principal investment income.
Thus, the recent estimate provided by BX in an indication that alternative asset managers and real estate firms will find it difficult to generate high returns from deal exits in the coming period.
During the low interest-rate period, private equity firms engaged in various buyouts with the hope of generating robust returns later.
Although the Federal Reserve has started with its rate cut program, interest rates remain relatively high. Amid this, the buyout firms (which still have a heap of assets) are finding it difficult to sell the assets at the prices that they expected earlier, which is shrinking their profits.
Blackstone’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank
Over the past six months, BX shares have gained 16.7% against the industry’s decline of 3.8%.
Currently, Blackstone carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
