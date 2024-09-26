Back to top

Company News for Sep 26, 2024

  • Shares of Cintas Corporation (CTAS - Free Report) rose 1.2% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.00.
  • Shares of Schlumberger Limited (SLB - Free Report) fell 2.7% on energy emerging as the biggest losing sector of the day.
  • Shares of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS - Free Report) jumped 11.9% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14.
  • Shares of Vistra Corp. (VST - Free Report) gained 5.9% on utilities making gains in the session.

