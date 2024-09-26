Back to top

Image: Bigstock

TD SYNNEX (SNX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended August 2024, TD SYNNEX (SNX - Free Report) reported revenue of $14.68 billion, up 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.86, compared to $2.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.80, the EPS surprise was +2.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TD SYNNEX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Americas: $9.09 billion compared to the $8.91 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Europe: $4.59 billion versus $4.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.
  • Revenue- Asia-Pacific and Japan: $1 billion versus $875.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.6% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for TD SYNNEX here>>>

Shares of TD SYNNEX have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise