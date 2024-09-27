We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Costco (COST) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended August 2024, Costco (COST - Free Report) reported revenue of $79.7 billion, up 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.15, compared to $4.86 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $79.75 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.05, the EPS surprise was +1.98%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Costco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable sales - Total Company: 5.4% versus 5.5% estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - Total Company: 6.9% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 6.1%.
- Number of warehouses - Total worldwide: 891 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 890.
- Comparable sales - U.S. 5.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.9%.
- Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - U.S. 6.3% versus 5.4% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - Canada: 7.9% versus 6.6% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - Other International: 9.3% versus 7.8% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Comparable sales - Canada: 5.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.9%.
- Number of warehouses - United States and Puerto Rico: 614 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 613.
- Comparable sales - Other International: 5.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6.6%.
- Revenue- Membership fees: $1.51 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.
- Revenue- Net Sales: $78.19 billion compared to the $78.19 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.
Shares of Costco have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.