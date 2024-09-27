Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Costco (COST) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended August 2024, Costco (COST - Free Report) reported revenue of $79.7 billion, up 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.15, compared to $4.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $79.75 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.05, the EPS surprise was +1.98%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Costco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable sales - Total Company: 5.4% versus 5.5% estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - Total Company: 6.9% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 6.1%.
  • Number of warehouses - Total worldwide: 891 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 890.
  • Comparable sales - U.S. 5.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.9%.
  • Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - U.S. 6.3% versus 5.4% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - Canada: 7.9% versus 6.6% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - Other International: 9.3% versus 7.8% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Comparable sales - Canada: 5.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.9%.
  • Number of warehouses - United States and Puerto Rico: 614 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 613.
  • Comparable sales - Other International: 5.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6.6%.
  • Revenue- Membership fees: $1.51 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.
  • Revenue- Net Sales: $78.19 billion compared to the $78.19 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.
Shares of Costco have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

