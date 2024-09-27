We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Berry Global and Lassonde Partner on Recycled Lemon, Lime Bottles
Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY - Free Report) recently collaborated with Lassonde Industries Inc. to use 25% recycled plastic in the latter’s private-label lemon and lime juice bottles.
Headquartered in Canada, Lassonde specializes in producing fruit and vegetable juices and a variety of food products. The company serves a diverse range of customers, including grocery retailers, food service operators and distributors.
Inside the Headlines
The new 15-ounce lemon and lime juice bottle is lightweight and easy to recycle. The flip-top cap can also be recycled if consumers keep it on the bottle when they recycle it.
The collaboration utilizes Berry Global’s knowledge and access to mechanically recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) to help Lassonde achieve its sustainability goals. The use of bottles made from 25% recycled plastic is expected to enable Lassonde to lower greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 94 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year. This 15% reduction in CO2 is equivalent to saving nearly 10,000 gallons of gasoline.
BERY’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance
BERY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Berry Global is benefiting from strength in the Consumer Packaging North America segment. Investments in the latest equipment technologies, advantaged film development and design for circularity also bode well. Cost-reduction actions, including structural plant closures and labor management, are expected to aid the company’s margin performance.
In the past year, the stock has gained 14% compared with the industry’s 24% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
BERY is experiencing weakness in its Consumer Packaging International unit due to reduced selling prices arising from the pass-through of lower resin prices. Softness in North American transportation and shrink film markets are affecting the Flexibles unit’s performance.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked companies are discussed below.
Packaging Corporation of America (PKG - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
PKG delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.6%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Packaging Corporation’s 2024 earnings has increased 1.1%.
Sonoco Products Company (SON - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.1%.
In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SON’s 2024 earnings has increased by a penny.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. PH delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.6%.
In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 1.3%.