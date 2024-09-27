We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) ending at $17.29, denoting a -1.31% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.39%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 3.12% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 4.62% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.34, reflecting a 580% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $157.52 million, indicating a 60.98% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.22 per share and revenue of $652.57 million, indicating changes of -229.41% and +68.4%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.92% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.