Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $63.41, moving +0.09% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 22.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 3.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.43%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners LP to post earnings of $4.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.87%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $335.48 million, up 3.81% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.37 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion, which would represent changes of +15.42% and -2.01%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.91% lower. At present, Navios Maritime Partners LP boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Navios Maritime Partners LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.41 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.66.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.