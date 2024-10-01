Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 30, 2024

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ((BMY - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.6% after the FDA approved its new drug for schizophrenia. 
     
  • Shares of Cassava Sciences ((SAVA - Free Report) ) plunged 10.6% after the company reached a $40 million settlement with U.S. securities regulators over charges of making misleading claims about an Alzheimer’s clinical trial. 
     
  • EchoStar Corporation ((SATS - Free Report) ) jumped 8.9% on reports of advanced merger talks between its Dish unit and DirecTV, including Dish’s Sling TV.
     
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation ((COST - Free Report) ) shares fell 1.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues of $79.7 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.07%.
     

