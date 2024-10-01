We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Delta Aims to Boost Asian Presence Through Flights to Seoul
Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) intends to launch its first-ever nonstop service from Salt Lake City International Airport to Seoul-Incheon International Airport on June 12, 2025. This will be the sole direct flight linking Salt Lake City to Asia. Once the route becomes operational, it will provide seamless connections to key destinations across Asia for travelers throughout the Mountain West and Southwest regions in the United States.
The route, after being launched, will be Delta’s fifth direct U.S. route to Seoul. DAL will utilize an Airbus A350, equipped with all modern amenities, to operate on the route. Through this route, DAL and partner Korean Air will provide access to Seoul from 14 U.S. gateways. The addition of this route to DAL’s network will strengthen its position as the largest long-haul foreign carrier at Incheon.
Flights on the route, once operational, will operate year-round, on a daily basis. The decision to launch a flight connecting Salt Lake City and Seoul is a prudent one as both destinations are attractive tourist spots and the route is likely to invite substantial traffic. This should boost DAL’s top line as air-travel demand is buoyant and likely to be so in 2025 as well.
Price Performance of DAL
Driven by upbeat air-travel demand, DAL’s shares have gained 28.1% year to date, outperforming its industry’s 25.8% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank
Delta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
