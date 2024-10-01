We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Accenture, Publicis Partner With Mondelez to Boost AI Marketing
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) has seen its shares rise 15.6% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s 12.9% growth and the 4.3% uptick in the S&P 500 composite index.
The company and Publicis Groupe (PUBGY - Free Report) are partnering with Mondelez International (MDLZ - Free Report) to enhance Mondelez’s AI-driven marketing capabilities.
On Friday, Mondelez unveiled a new AI-driven platform designed to enhance its global marketing capabilities and improve consumer experiences. Developed in collaboration with Accenture and Publicis Groupe, the platform leverages AI and generative AI to streamline the creation of personalized content, such as text, images and videos, more efficiently and quickly.
Accenture Strengthens AI Marketing Leadership
For Accenture, this collaboration offers a wealth of advantages. First and foremost, it strengthens ACN’s reputation as a leader in digital transformation and AI implementation. By partnering with a multinational brand like Mondelez, Accenture showcases its expertise in harnessing AI to solve complex business challenges, particularly in marketing. This partnership further underscores Accenture’s ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive growth and innovation for large corporations.
One key benefit for Accenture is the opportunity to deepen its footprint in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. As Mondelez seeks to enhance its marketing strategies through AI, ACN is poised to become a trusted advisor and long-term partner in guiding the company’s broader digital transformation journey. This not only strengthens its relationship with Mondelez but also positions Accenture to attract similar clients in the CPG space who are looking to modernize their marketing and operations.
Furthermore, the collaboration with Publicis Groupe adds another layer of strategic value for Accenture. Working alongside a leading advertising and communications group allows Accenture to combine its technological prowess with Publicis’ creative and marketing expertise. This synergy could result in a new standard for AI-powered marketing solutions, which Accenture can replicate across its client portfolio, potentially opening doors to further partnerships in the advertising and media sectors.
Overall, the partnership is a strategic win for Accenture, enabling it to solidify its position as a frontrunner in AI-driven solutions while expanding its influence in the CPG industry and beyond. This collaboration highlights Accenture’s role in shaping the future of marketing, combining AI innovation with industry-leading expertise.
ACN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).