AbbVie Seeks Approval for Lung Cancer Candidate Teliso-V

AbbVie (ABBV - Free Report) announced that it has submitted a biologics license application (BLA) to the FDA seeking accelerated approval for its investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) telisotuzumab vedotin (Teliso-V) for previously treated EGFR wild type non-squamous non-small cell lung (NSCLC) cancer in adult patients with c-Met overexpression.

Currently, there are no FDA-approved therapies for treating c-Met overexpressing NSCLC.

If approved, Teliso-V will become the first-in-class therapy for the given indication.

Year to date, shares of AbbVie have rallied 25.7% compared with the industry's 20.2% rise.

BLA Based on ABBV's LUMINOSITY Study

The above BLA, which seeks an accelerated nod for Teliso-V in c-Met overexpressing NSCLC, was based on data from the phase II LUMINOSITY study.

The company announced encouraging top-line data from the phase II LUMINOSITY study last November.

Data from the study showed that study participants treated with Teliso V achieved an overall response rate (ORR) of 35% across c-Met high patients and 23% across c-Met intermediate patients.

Per management, c-Met overexpression is found in 25% of advanced EGFR wild-type NSCLC patients and is also associated with a poor prognosis for these patients.

More Updates on ABBV's c-Met ADC – Teliso-V

Teliso-V has been developed by AbbVie to target the c-Met protein, which is overexpressed in many solid tumors, including NSCLC.

The company is also evaluating Teliso-V as a monotherapy in the phase III confirmatory study called TeliMET NSCLC-01 in patients with previously treated c-Met overexpressing EGFR wild-type NSCLC. Enrollment in the study is currently ongoing.

Teliso-V is a key part of AbbVie’s oncology pipeline. The company has another promising cancer candidate, ABBV-383, a BCMA CD3 bispecific, which is being evaluated in a phase III study for treating relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Several regulatory updates and key data readouts are expected in the next 12 months.

