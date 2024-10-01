We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Moderna (MRNA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) closed at $66.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.64% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.38%.
Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 15.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.06%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Moderna in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$1.84, signifying a 32.37% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.27 billion, down 30.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$9.85 per share and revenue of $3.2 billion, indicating changes of +20.11% and -53.23%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.45% lower. Moderna is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.