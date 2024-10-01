We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Groupon (GRPN) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Groupon (GRPN - Free Report) reached $9.78, with a -1.81% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the online daily deal service had lost 28.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Groupon in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.14, signifying a 216.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $122.45 million, reflecting a 3.18% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $514.51 million, which would represent changes of +190.38% and -0.08%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Groupon. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Groupon possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Groupon is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.19. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.6 for its industry.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GRPN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.