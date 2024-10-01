We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insider Trading: 3 Recent Large-Cap Purchases
Investors closely monitor insider buys, as they can give hints surrounding the long-term picture.
An insider is an officer, director, 10% stockholder, or anyone who possesses internal information because of their relationship with the company. It’s critical to note that insiders have a longer holding period than most, and many strict rules apply to their transactions.
Several companies – Starbucks (SBUX - Free Report) , Casey’s General Stores (CASY - Free Report) , and Dollar General (DG - Free Report) – have seen recent insider activity. Let’s take a closer look at the transactions for those interested in trading like the insiders.
Starbucks
A director of Starbucks recently made a small splash, acquiring 380 SBUX shares at a total transaction cost of nearly $35k.
Woes in China have been felt heavily by Starbucks, with its recent quarterly print again confirming the trend – China comparable store sales fell 14% alongside a 7% decline in both average ticket and comparable transactions.
Still, shares popped following news earlier in the year that Chipotle Mexican Grill CEO Brian Niccol would be replacing Laxman Narasimhan as CEO of the company, perhaps ushering in a new period of growth for the company.
Dollar General
A director of DG recently stepped up, acquiring 1k shares at a total transaction value of just above $80k. Still, investors should proceed with caution, with its current negative earnings outlook pushing the stock into an unfavorable Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Investors would be better off waiting for positive earnings estimate revisions, which would support positive near-term price action.
Casey’s General Stores
A director purchased roughly 270 CASY shares in late September, with the transaction totaling roughly $100k and significantly upping the director’s exposure. The stock has been red-hot over recent years thanks to robust quarterly releases but has recently consolidated, up 84% overall.
Bottom Line
Many investors closely monitor insider buys, looking to receive insights into the longer-term picture. The transactions shouldn’t be relied on for near-term performance, as insiders’ holding periods are longer than most and many strict rules apply.
Rather, investors can see insider buys as an overall net positive concerning the longer-term outlook.
