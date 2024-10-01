Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 1st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AAR Corp. (AIR - Free Report) is an aerospace and defense company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH - Free Report) is a homebuilder company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Berry Corporation (BRY - Free Report) is an independent upstream energy company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


