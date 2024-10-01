3 Top-Ranked Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Attractive Returns

Investors interested in comparatively less risky returns through exposure to both growth and value securities may opt for mid-cap blend mutual funds. While mid-cap funds are expected to offer the best of both large- and small-cap ones, blend funds, also known as "hybrid funds," aim for value appreciation by capital gains. Companies with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally considered mid-cap firms.
Moreover, mid-cap funds are believed to provide higher returns than their large-cap counterparts while witnessing a lower level of volatility than the small-cap ones. Meanwhile, blend funds provide significant exposure to both growth and value stocks. These funds owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund's equity-style box.
Below, we will share with you three mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely
FMI Common Stock Fund ( FMIMX Quick Quote FMIMX - Free Report) , MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund ( BMSFX Quick Quote BMSFX - Free Report) and Vanguard Strategic Equity ( VSEQX Quick Quote VSEQX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank(Strong Buy), as we expect these mutual funds to outperform their peers in the future. To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all mid-cap blend funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds. FMI Common Stock Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign small- to medium-capitalization companies with a market cap of less than $7 billion at the time of purchase. FMIMX advisors invest in companies that are traded on a national securities exchange or national securities association. The fund also invests in ADRs and ADSs that are dollar-denominated and traded in the United States.
FMI Common Stock Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.5%. As of the end of June 2024, FMIMX had 31 issues and invested 6% of its net assets in BJ’s Wholesale Club.
MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of domestic and foreign mid-cap companies. BMSFX advisors invest in common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issuers.
MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.5%. BMSFX has an expense ratio of 0.84%.
Vanguard Strategic Equity fund invests most of its net assets in small and mid-cap U.S. companies, which, according to its advisors, have the right balance between strong growth prospects and reasonable valuations relative to their industry peers. VSEQX advisors use quantitative techniques to evaluate all the securities using the MSCI U.S. Small + Mid Cap 2200 Index as the benchmark index, with a risk profile similar to that of the index.
Vanguard Strategic Equity fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.4%.Cesar Orosco has been the fund manager of VSEQX since February 2021.
To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of mid-cap cap blend mutual funds, investors can
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Attractive Returns
