Company News for Oct 1, 2024

  • NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) shares rose 2.5% after the company announced a 13.3-billion-yuan cash injection into its Nio China business.
  • Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) rose 1.6% after the company announced it had administered the first dose in its phase three trial for a potential norovirus vaccine.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC - Free Report) shares rose 1.1% after the company reduced its debt by nearly $153 million.
  • Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU - Free Report) shares jumped 11.6% as China stocks posted their best day in 16 years, driven by recent economic stimulus that boosted investor optimism.

