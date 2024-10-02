Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 2nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Antero Resources Corporation (AR - Free Report) is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 110.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW - Free Report) is an energy and emissions control provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 60 days.

Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS - Free Report) is an engineering and manufacturing solutions company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.8% downward over the last 60 days.

