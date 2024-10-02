Back to top

Company News for Oct 2, 2024

  • Dell Technologies Inc. ((DELL - Free Report) ) shares fell 4.5% after founder and CEO Michael Dell sold a $1.2 billion stake.
  • Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ((ARCO - Free Report) ) jumped 14.6% after the company renewed its master franchise agreement with McDonald's.
  • The Charles Schwab Corporation ((SCHW - Free Report) ) shares fell 1.4% after the company announced CEO Walt Bettinger's retirement.
  • United Natural Foods, Inc. ((UNFI - Free Report) ) shares jumped 30.6% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.01 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08 per share.

