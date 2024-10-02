Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About RPM International (RPM) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

RPM International (RPM - Free Report) reported $1.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ended August 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.1%. EPS of $1.84 for the same period compares to $1.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02 billion, representing a surprise of -2.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RPM International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Construction Products Group/ CPG: $793.99 million compared to the $801.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Specialty Products Group/ SPG: $174.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $178.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.
  • Net Sales- Consumer Segment: $628.47 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $657.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.1%.
  • Net Sales- Performance Coatings Group/ PCG: $371.76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $378.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Consumer Segment: $116.21 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $128.46 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Specialty Products Group/ SPG: $18.11 million versus $17.26 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Performance Coatings Group/ PCG: $64.59 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $65.66 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Construction Products Group/ CPG: $159.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $150.38 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Corporate/Other: -$30.48 million compared to the -$38.33 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for RPM International here>>>

Shares of RPM International have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


RPM International Inc. (RPM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise