Conagra Brands (CAG) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Conagra Brands (CAG - Free Report) reported $2.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ended August 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.8%. EPS of $0.53 for the same period compares to $0.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.84 billion, representing a surprise of -1.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Conagra Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales growth - Grocery & Snacks: -1.7% versus -1.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales growth - Refrigerated & Frozen: -5.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -3.2%.
  • Price/Mix - Foodservice: 3.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.8%.
  • Volume (Organic) - Foodservice: -11.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -7.5%.
  • Price/Mix - International: 2.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.
  • Volume (Organic) - International: 0.6% versus 1.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Price/Mix - Refrigerated and Frozen: -5.8% compared to the -3.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales growth - Foodservice: -7.8% versus -3.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales- Grocery & Snacks: $1.18 billion compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.
  • Sales- Foodservice: $266.70 million compared to the $278.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.
  • Sales- International: $259.10 million versus $260.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
  • Sales- Refrigerated & Frozen: $1.09 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.7%.
Shares of Conagra Brands have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

