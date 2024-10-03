Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Levi Strauss (LEVI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended August 2024, Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.52 billion, up 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.33, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 billion, representing a surprise of -2.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Levi Strauss performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Americas: $757.20 million versus $788.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Europe: $406.60 million versus $393.20 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Other Brands: $105.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $117.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.9%.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia: $247.10 million compared to the $252.10 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Levi Strauss here>>>

Shares of Levi Strauss have returned +12.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise