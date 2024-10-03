We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Commvault Systems (CVLT) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
Commvault Systems (CVLT - Free Report) closed at $150.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.
Coming into today, shares of the data-management software company had gained 0.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.21%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Commvault Systems in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 29, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.74, marking a 5.71% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $220.9 million, reflecting a 9.9% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
CVLT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.32 per share and revenue of $921.2 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.41% and +9.77%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Commvault Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Commvault Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Commvault Systems is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.12. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.82 of its industry.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
