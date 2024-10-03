We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Pinterest (PINS) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $33.21, indicating a +1.37% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.
Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 4.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.21%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pinterest in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.34, marking a 21.43% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $897.07 million, showing a 17.54% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $3.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +32.11% and +19.17%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.15% downward. Pinterest is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Looking at valuation, Pinterest is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.82. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.46 for its industry.
We can additionally observe that PINS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.