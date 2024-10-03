We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP - Free Report) standing at $12.10, reflecting a +1.68% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.01% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.21%.
The upcoming earnings release of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 492.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $41.09 million, up 68.04% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.38 per share and a revenue of $163.29 million, demonstrating changes of +271.88% and +48.13%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.41 of its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.