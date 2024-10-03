We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $22.94, indicating a +1.55% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.08%.
The oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company's stock has climbed by 4.78% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinder Morgan in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.27, reflecting an 8% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.82 billion, reflecting a 2.29% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $15.28 billion, indicating changes of +11.21% and -0.38%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Kinder Morgan. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Kinder Morgan boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Kinder Morgan is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.92. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.58 for its industry.
Meanwhile, KMI's PEG ratio is currently 3.14. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. KMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.14 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.