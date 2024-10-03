We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS - Free Report) standing at $23.84, reflecting a -1.1% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 18.04% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.18, reflecting a 21.74% increase from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.1% lower. Right now, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 155, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
