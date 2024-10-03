We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hasbro (HAS) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $72.36, indicating a -0.73% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.
The toy maker's shares have seen an increase of 8.37% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hasbro in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, down 20.73% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.31 billion, showing a 13.03% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.93 per share and a revenue of $4.17 billion, signifying shifts of +56.57% and -16.62%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hasbro. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher within the past month. At present, Hasbro boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Hasbro is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.53. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.93 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that HAS has a PEG ratio of 0.54. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.24.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.