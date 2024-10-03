We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Crocs (CROX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Crocs (CROX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $140.80, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.
The the stock of footwear company has risen by 1.22% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.93% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Crocs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Crocs is projected to report earnings of $3.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.05 billion, up 0.15% from the year-ago period.
CROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.86 per share and revenue of $4.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.9% and +4.11%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.2% upward. Crocs is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, Crocs is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.01. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.04.
It is also worth noting that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.05.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.