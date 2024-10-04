Back to top

Constellation Brands (STZ) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Constellation Brands (STZ - Free Report) reported $2.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended August 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. EPS of $4.32 for the same period compares to $3.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.95 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.11, the EPS surprise was +5.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Constellation Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Wine and Spirits: $388.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $417.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.5%.
  • Net Sales- Beer: $2.53 billion compared to the $2.54 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.8% year over year.
  • Operating Income- Beer: $1.08 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion.
  • Operating Income- Wine and Spirits: $70.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $65.05 million.
  • Operating Income- Corporate Operations and Other: -$58.40 million compared to the -$67.25 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Constellation Brands have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

