Dorian LPG (LPG) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) closed at $36.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.61% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.04%.
Coming into today, shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company had gained 0.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.25%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dorian LPG in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.52, indicating a 71.89% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $83.49 million, indicating a 42.3% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.13 per share and revenue of $420.75 million, indicating changes of -45.66% and -24.96%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 16.4% downward. At present, Dorian LPG boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
With respect to valuation, Dorian LPG is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.8. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.6.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.