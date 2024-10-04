Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 4, 2024

  • Levi Strauss & Co.’s ((LEVI - Free Report) ) shares plunged 7.7% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 net revenues of $1,517 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,552 million.
  • Shares of Constellation Brands Inc. ((STZ - Free Report) ) tumbled 4.7% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $2.92 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.95 billion.
  • Shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc. ((HIMS - Free Report) ) plummeted 9.6% after the FDA said the recent shortage of two weight loss drugs has been resolved.
  • Shell plc’s ((SHEL - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.9% following a spike in crude oil price due to intensified geopolitical conflicts in the Middle-East.

