Eni-Ithaca Merger Expands Footprint in North Sea Oil and Gas

Eni SpA ( E Quick Quote E - Free Report) Italy’s energy giant has merged its UK upstream oil and gas assets with Delek Group's Ithaca Energy, excluding East Irish Sea and carbon capture, utilization and storage activities. On Thursday, Ithaca Energy finalized a £754 million all-share deal to acquire nearly all of Eni's UK oil and gas production assets, establishing one of the largest independent energy companies in the North Sea.
Following this merger, the newly expanded Ithaca Energy now holds stakes in six of the UK’s ten largest oil fields, including major assets like Rosebank, Cambo and Schiehallion, reinforcing its position in the North Sea oil and gas sector.
Eni has now confirmed the completion of the merger following its
exclusivity agreement with Ithaca established in March 2024. The deal strengthens Eni’s upstream portfolio in the UK, following its successful satellite model seen in ventures like Var Energi in Norway and Azule Energy in Angola. Funded through the issuance of new shares, Eni now holds a 38.7% stake in the enlarged share capital of Ithaca Energy.
The combined entity has the potential to produce more than 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2024, with ambitions to ramp up production to 150,000 boe/d by the early 2030s. Eni aims to use this merger to enhance operational and financial synergies, boost growth and ensure long-term value for shareholders.
As a long-term shareholder in Ithaca, Eni reiterated its commitment to the UK’s energy future, noting that the merged portfolio would support energy security while advancing decarbonization efforts. Ithaca’s diversified assets provide a solid foundation for long-term organic growth, essential for meeting the country’s energy needs and climate goals. The combination positions Ithaca as the largest resource holder in the UK North Sea, with material long-life reserves and a robust resource base of 658 million barrels of oil equivalent.
According to Eni, this merger forms part of a broader strategy to build leaner, more focused companies that can attract new capital and drive growth. Luciano Vasques has been appointed as the new CEO of Ithaca Energy, and two new non-executive directors from Eni have joined the board, reinforcing Eni’s influence in the company’s future direction.
This acquisition solidifies Ithaca’s role in the North Sea while allowing Eni to pursue its satellite strategy, balancing regional focus with diversified energy interests.
E’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
E currently has a Zack Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Investors interested in the
energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like Archrock Inc. ( AROC Quick Quote AROC - Free Report) , Core Laboratories Inc. ( CLB Quick Quote CLB - Free Report) and Subsea 7 S.A. ( SUBCY Quick Quote SUBCY - Free Report) . While Archrock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Core Laboratories and Subsea each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States, focusing on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $1.04. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.
Core Laboratories, an oilfield services company, has a deep portfolio of sophisticated, proprietary products and services that positions it to take advantage of the growing maturity in the global hydrocarbon reserve base. CLB’s expanding international upstream projects indicate a positive trajectory for revenues and profitability, especially as oil demand continues to rise globally.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLB’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $0.95. The company has a Value Score of B. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2025 in the past 30 days.
Subsea 7 helps build underwater oil and gas fields. It is a top player in the Oil and Gas Equipment and Services market, which is expected to grow as oil and gas production moves further offshore.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SUBCY’s 2024 EPS is pegged at 86 cents. The company has a Value Score of A.
