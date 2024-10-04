Uber and Avride Team Up for Food Deliveries and Robotaxi Services

Uber Technologies, Inc. ( UBER Quick Quote UBER - Free Report) is gearing up to embark on a new journey through its strategic partnership with Avride, a U.S.-based autonomous vehicle startup. The partnership aims to bring Avride’s innovative delivery robots and autonomous vehicles to Uber and Uber Eats. Launched in 2014, Uber Eats is an online food ordering and delivery platform.
Avride is headquartered in Austin, TX, with additional R&D hubs around the globe. The company develops and operates both autonomous cars and delivery robots that utilize shared technologies.
The collaboration kicks off with sidewalk robots for Uber Eats in Austin shortly before expanding to Dallas, TX, and Jersey City, NJ, later this year. Next year, riders in Dallas can expect the mobility aspect of this partnership to launch, setting the stage for a groundbreaking approach to urban transportation and delivery.
Once the partnership launches, consumers requesting a qualifying delivery or ride on the Uber Eats or Uber apps will have the option to choose an Avride delivery robot or autonomous vehicle for their trip.
This partnership between Uber and Avride represents a significant step toward integrating advanced technology into everyday services. By offering consumers the option of delivery robots and autonomous vehicles, Uber not only aims to enhance convenience but also pave the way for more efficient urban logistics.
This collaboration could reshape the landscape of food delivery and ride-sharing, making them more sustainable and technologically advanced. Highlighting its focus on robotaxis, Uber recently expanded its tie-up with Waymo,
Alphabet's ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) robotaxi division. The partnership with Avride widens Uber’s network of self-driving technology partners.
Uber aims to transform into a fully electric, zero-emission platform by 2040, ensuring that all rides occur in zero-emission vehicles, public transit or via micro-mobility options.
Driven by this tech-savvy initiative, shares of UBER have surged 62.3% over the past year compared with the
industry’s growth of 23.5%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research UBER’s Zacks Rank
UBER currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Other Stocks to Consider
Investors interested in the Zacks Computer and Technology sector may also consider
Bilibili ( BILI Quick Quote BILI - Free Report) and Bridgeline Digital ( BLIN Quick Quote BLIN - Free Report) .
Bilibili currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here . BILI has an expected earnings growth rate of 101.7% for the current year.
The company has a discouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average miss of 4.5%. Shares of BILI have surged 105.8% in the past year.
BLIN carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present and has an expected earnings growth rate of 78% for the current year.
The company has a mixed track record with respect to the earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing once. The average miss is 269.2%. Shares of BLIN have climbed 54.3% in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
Uber and Avride Team Up for Food Deliveries and Robotaxi Services
Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER - Free Report) is gearing up to embark on a new journey through its strategic partnership with Avride, a U.S.-based autonomous vehicle startup. The partnership aims to bring Avride’s innovative delivery robots and autonomous vehicles to Uber and Uber Eats. Launched in 2014, Uber Eats is an online food ordering and delivery platform.
Avride is headquartered in Austin, TX, with additional R&D hubs around the globe. The company develops and operates both autonomous cars and delivery robots that utilize shared technologies.
The collaboration kicks off with sidewalk robots for Uber Eats in Austin shortly before expanding to Dallas, TX, and Jersey City, NJ, later this year. Next year, riders in Dallas can expect the mobility aspect of this partnership to launch, setting the stage for a groundbreaking approach to urban transportation and delivery.
Once the partnership launches, consumers requesting a qualifying delivery or ride on the Uber Eats or Uber apps will have the option to choose an Avride delivery robot or autonomous vehicle for their trip.
This partnership between Uber and Avride represents a significant step toward integrating advanced technology into everyday services. By offering consumers the option of delivery robots and autonomous vehicles, Uber not only aims to enhance convenience but also pave the way for more efficient urban logistics.
This collaboration could reshape the landscape of food delivery and ride-sharing, making them more sustainable and technologically advanced. Highlighting its focus on robotaxis, Uber recently expanded its tie-up with Waymo, Alphabet's (GOOGL - Free Report) robotaxi division. The partnership with Avride widens Uber’s network of self-driving technology partners.
Uber aims to transform into a fully electric, zero-emission platform by 2040, ensuring that all rides occur in zero-emission vehicles, public transit or via micro-mobility options.
Driven by this tech-savvy initiative, shares of UBER have surged 62.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 23.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
UBER’s Zacks Rank
UBER currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Other Stocks to Consider
Investors interested in the Zacks Computer and Technology sector may also consider Bilibili (BILI - Free Report) and Bridgeline Digital (BLIN - Free Report) .
Bilibili currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. BILI has an expected earnings growth rate of 101.7% for the current year.
The company has a discouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average miss of 4.5%. Shares of BILI have surged 105.8% in the past year.
BLIN carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present and has an expected earnings growth rate of 78% for the current year.
The company has a mixed track record with respect to the earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing once. The average miss is 269.2%. Shares of BLIN have climbed 54.3% in the past year.