DKS to Expand Workforce With Nearly 8,000 Seasonal Hires for Holidays

DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc. ( DKS Quick Quote DKS - Free Report) has announced a major hiring initiative to onboard about 8,000 seasonal employees across its various retail brands for the 2024 holiday season. Kicking off the holiday recruitment drive on Oct. 8, the company’s seventh annual "National Signing Day" event will offer job seekers the chance to interview in person and meet local store teams at DICK'S Sporting Goods, DICK'S House of Sport, Public Lands and Going, Going, Gone! locations across the country. DICK'S Sporting Goods highlighted the critical role seasonal teammates play in creating positive, impactful experiences for customers, especially during the busy holiday season. These seasonal employees are seen as essential to maintaining the high level of service the company is known for. The company takes great pride in its workplace culture, which has earned a spot on FORTUNE's Best Place to Work in Retail for the fourth consecutive year, along with Great Place to Work certification from 2021 to 2023. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research DKS’ Commitment to Employee Well-Being & Workplace Culture
DICK'S is also committed to work-life balance. DKS’ stores and distribution centers will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2024, giving teammates time off to celebrate the holiday with family. Athletes can continue to shop online on Thanksgiving Day, while in-store shopping resumes on Black Friday. Seasonal employees will enjoy perks like competitive pay, the option for DailyPay and a significant employee discount of 25-40% on leading sports and outdoor brands.
Prospective employees are encouraged to apply online before attending National Signing Day in-store events on Oct. 8. DICK'S will continue hiring until all seasonal positions are filled, although recruitment volume has tapered slightly in recent years due to a steady decrease in turnover. Other Growth Endeavors of DKS
The company has benefited from effective strategic initiatives, strong brand recognition and ongoing market share growth, resulting in a strong top-line performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Impressive comparable-store sales and healthy transaction growth have provided further momentum. DICK'S has also been improving service levels across all digital and in-store experiences to better meet athletes’ needs.
For fiscal 2024, the company anticipates comparable sales growth of 2.5-3.5% year over year. Its expansion efforts, particularly through DICK'S House of Sport, Golf Galaxy Performance Center, Public Lands, and Going, Going, Gone! stores, are promising for future growth. Wrapping Up
The significance of the holiday season for retailers cannot be overstated. This period marks a crucial juncture, often accounting for a substantial portion of annual sales. The influx of enthusiastic shoppers provides retailers with the opportunity to showcase their offerings, boost revenues and solidify brand loyalty. Retailers leverage this period to not only maximize sales but also leave an indelible impression on consumers. DKS’ initiative to hire seasonal employees reflects its commitment to exceptional service
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have surged 103% in the past year compared with the industry’s 17.6% growth. Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks are
Nordstrom Inc. ( JWN Quick Quote JWN - Free Report) , Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ( ANF Quick Quote ANF - Free Report) and Build-A-Bear Workshop ( BBW Quick Quote BBW - Free Report) . Nordstrom is a leading fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The company offers an extensive selection of both branded and private-label merchandise. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nordstrom’s fiscal 2024 sales indicates growth of 0.6% from the fiscal 2023 reported figure. JWN has a negative trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 17.8%. Abercrombie is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. It flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. ANF delivered a 16.8% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie’s fiscal 2025 earnings and sales indicates growth of 63.4% and 13.1%, respectively, from the fiscal 2024 reported levels. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 28%. Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s fiscal 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 8.8% and 1.2%, respectively, from the fiscal 2023 reported figures. BBW has a negative trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.9%.
Image: Bigstock
DKS to Expand Workforce With Nearly 8,000 Seasonal Hires for Holidays
DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS - Free Report) has announced a major hiring initiative to onboard about 8,000 seasonal employees across its various retail brands for the 2024 holiday season. Kicking off the holiday recruitment drive on Oct. 8, the company’s seventh annual "National Signing Day" event will offer job seekers the chance to interview in person and meet local store teams at DICK'S Sporting Goods, DICK'S House of Sport, Public Lands and Going, Going, Gone! locations across the country.
DICK'S Sporting Goods highlighted the critical role seasonal teammates play in creating positive, impactful experiences for customers, especially during the busy holiday season. These seasonal employees are seen as essential to maintaining the high level of service the company is known for.
The company takes great pride in its workplace culture, which has earned a spot on FORTUNE's Best Place to Work in Retail for the fourth consecutive year, along with Great Place to Work certification from 2021 to 2023.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
DKS’ Commitment to Employee Well-Being & Workplace Culture
DICK'S is also committed to work-life balance. DKS’ stores and distribution centers will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 2024, giving teammates time off to celebrate the holiday with family. Athletes can continue to shop online on Thanksgiving Day, while in-store shopping resumes on Black Friday. Seasonal employees will enjoy perks like competitive pay, the option for DailyPay and a significant employee discount of 25-40% on leading sports and outdoor brands.
Prospective employees are encouraged to apply online before attending National Signing Day in-store events on Oct. 8. DICK'S will continue hiring until all seasonal positions are filled, although recruitment volume has tapered slightly in recent years due to a steady decrease in turnover.
Other Growth Endeavors of DKS
The company has benefited from effective strategic initiatives, strong brand recognition and ongoing market share growth, resulting in a strong top-line performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Impressive comparable-store sales and healthy transaction growth have provided further momentum. DICK'S has also been improving service levels across all digital and in-store experiences to better meet athletes’ needs.
For fiscal 2024, the company anticipates comparable sales growth of 2.5-3.5% year over year. Its expansion efforts, particularly through DICK'S House of Sport, Golf Galaxy Performance Center, Public Lands, and Going, Going, Gone! stores, are promising for future growth.
Wrapping Up
The significance of the holiday season for retailers cannot be overstated. This period marks a crucial juncture, often accounting for a substantial portion of annual sales. The influx of enthusiastic shoppers provides retailers with the opportunity to showcase their offerings, boost revenues and solidify brand loyalty. Retailers leverage this period to not only maximize sales but also leave an indelible impression on consumers. DKS’ initiative to hire seasonal employees reflects its commitment to exceptional service
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have surged 103% in the past year compared with the industry’s 17.6% growth.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks are Nordstrom Inc. (JWN - Free Report) , Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) and Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW - Free Report) .
Nordstrom is a leading fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The company offers an extensive selection of both branded and private-label merchandise. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nordstrom’s fiscal 2024 sales indicates growth of 0.6% from the fiscal 2023 reported figure. JWN has a negative trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 17.8%.
Abercrombie is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. It flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. ANF delivered a 16.8% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.
The consensus estimate for Abercrombie’s fiscal 2025 earnings and sales indicates growth of 63.4% and 13.1%, respectively, from the fiscal 2024 reported levels. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 28%.
Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s fiscal 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 8.8% and 1.2%, respectively, from the fiscal 2023 reported figures. BBW has a negative trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.9%.