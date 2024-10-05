Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

ABM Industries Stock Rises 16% in Six Months: Here's Why

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM - Free Report) has had an impressive run in the past six months. The stock has gained 16%, outperforming the industry and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s growth of 13% and 10%, respectively.

Factors Driving the Uptick

ABM’s diversified portfolio of services, including janitorial, engineering and facility services, has proven to be resilient during times of economic uncertainty. As businesses and institutions have heightened its focus on maintaining clean and safe environments, ABM has seen a consistent demand for its services. This demand stems particularly from sectors such as healthcare, education and commercial real estate, where hygiene and operational efficiency remain top priorities. ABM's broad exposure to essential industries has helped mitigate the impact of economic volatility on its business.

ABM Industries Incorporated Price

The 2021 acquisition of Able Services strengthened ABM’s position in the engineering and technical services segment, driving revenue growth.

ABM has delivered strong quarterly earnings in the past four quarters, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise is 12.5%. Higher-than-expected earnings per share growth and effective cost management have underpinned the company's financial stability, making it an appealing investment option.

ABM’s focus on sustainability and energy efficiency initiatives has resonated well with the market, especially among ESG-focused investors. Its emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and supporting clients in achieving their sustainability goals has added a layer of appeal, as ESG considerations continue to drive investment decisions. This focus on sustainability has differentiated ABM from competitors and attracted long-term investors.

Investor sentiment has been positive in the broader facility management sector, attributed to the increasing demand for services that ensure workplace safety, compliance and operational efficiency. ABM’s strong market position has allowed it to capture this demand, contributing to the company’s share price rally.

ABM’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ABM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Docusign (DOCU - Free Report) and AppLovin (APP - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Docusign has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.3%. DOCU delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average.

AppLovin has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20%. APP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.1%, on average.


