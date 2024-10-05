Analog Devices (ADI) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Analog Devices (
ADI Quick Quote ADI - Free Report) standing at $228.23, reflecting a +0.74% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.81%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.22%.
The semiconductor maker's shares have seen an increase of 3.42% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.76% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Analog Devices in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.63, down 18.91% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.4 billion, down 11.58% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.34 per share and revenue of $9.39 billion, which would represent changes of -37.17% and -23.69%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Analog Devices. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.24% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Analog Devices possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Analog Devices is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.72. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 35.72 for its industry.
We can also see that ADI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.76. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, finds itself in the bottom 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
