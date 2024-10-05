We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lucid Group (LCID) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
The most recent trading session ended with Lucid Group (LCID - Free Report) standing at $3.34, reflecting a -1.47% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.81%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.22%.
The the stock of an electric vehicle automaker has fallen by 6.61% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 6.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lucid Group in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.32, reflecting a 14.29% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $177.62 million, indicating a 28.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.27 per share and a revenue of $759.51 million, signifying shifts of +6.62% and +27.59%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lucid Group. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lucid Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.