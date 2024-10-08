Back to top

3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

Century Small Cap Select Investor

(CSMVX - Free Report) . CSMVX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.25%, management fee of 0.85%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 16.17%.

T.Rowe Price Integrat US SMIDCore I

(TQSIX - Free Report) : 0.69% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. TQSIX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. TQSIX, with annual returns of 12.84% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

USAA Aggressive Growth Fund Institutional

(UIAGX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. UIAGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. UIAGX has an expense ratio of 0.63%, management fee of 0.36%, and annual returns of 15.55% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


